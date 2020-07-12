A photographic journey through cities in the Magic Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many times, the location of an image can say a lot about the person in the photo. The towns we hail from help define us. As our adventure of exploring the Magic Valley progresses, think about the stories you’re seeing and who these people are.

Photographs are moments frozen in time. Our job as photojournalists is to share these moments with the world, to preserve them for future generations to see. Sometimes we are drawn by the lighting or the color, but the heart of every great image is the subject. It’s their story to tell. Our goal is to give the viewer a better understanding of who that person is.

While the purpose of this project is to highlight the cities, we cannot do that without acknowledging the many wonderful people that inhabit them.

