A photographic journey through cities in the Magic Valley
Roaming in Jerome

Roaming in Jerome

Between pig wrestling and the town's 2013 fire, I chose the pig wrestling to represent the city of Jerome. This image of Team Pork Slingers competing in Pig Wrestling garnered several awards in 2012 and is still one of my strongest fair features to this day.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Many times, the location of an image can say a lot about the person in the photo. The towns we hail from help define us. As our adventure of exploring the Magic Valley progresses, think about the stories you’re seeing and who these people are.

Photographs are moments frozen in time. Our job as photojournalists is to share these moments with the world, to preserve them for future generations to see. Sometimes we are drawn by the lighting or the color, but the heart of every great image is the subject. It’s their story to tell. Our goal is to give the viewer a better understanding of who that person is.

While the purpose of this project is to highlight the cities, we cannot do that without acknowledging the many wonderful people that inhabit them.

