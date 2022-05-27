A Nordic Ski oasis awaits in the South Hills

HANSEN — South-central Idaho can seem barren in the winter.

The sandy ground of the high desert strewn with sparse sage and dormant farm fields dominates the grey-brown landscape. But an oasis of winter wonder waiting to be explored awaits just south of Hansen in the Cassia range of the Southern Sawtooth Mountains. Known to Magic Valley locals as the South Hills, a plethora of winter adventures can be had in under an hour’s drive from Twin Falls.

Magic Mountain offers lift-assisted downhill skiing and snowboarding. It also has a tubing hill, which is popular with the younger adventurers.

For people who like self-propelled snow sports, Nordic — or cross-country — ski trails open up the landscape to exploration and fitness. Gliding along a forest trail on two skis, getting the heart rate up and getting in a good workout can be part of a perfect winter afternoon.

One appeal of cross-country skiing is how accessible it is. If you can hike, you can ski cross-country. It's an activity that is available to many different fitness levels, from people who may only make it out once or twice a winter, to people who live for marathons or high-heartrate workouts over considerable distances.

The Nordic ski trails in the South Hills are a cooperation between the U.S. Forest Service, Twin Falls County and the High Desert Nordic Association (HDNA), a club of cross-country skiing enthusiasts who use and maintain the trails all winter.

The HDNA has marked and mapped 28 miles of winter trails for exploration and adventure, centered near the base of Magic Mountain. There are no fees to use the trail, and the Magic Mountain ski rental shop stocks a selection of Nordic Skis for people to rent.

The club also has hosted an annual Moonlight Ski, a Learn to Ski Free day, and every year the club sets up and maintains a winter hut, available for group members and the public to rent. The hut is canvas on a wood frame, has a cooking stove and a wood-burning stove for heat, and makes a great place to stage for day adventures exploring around in the hills from there. All you need to bring is your food and sleeping bag.

Irene Nautch first became a member of the High Desert Nordic Association after moving to Twin Falls from Pocatello nine years ago. She eventually served as president and vice-president of the club, although these days she enjoys being a regular member.

For Nautch, getting out and making strides on a pair of skis has been an essential part of her winters since she was first introduced to Nordic skiing years ago in graduate school.

“I just really like it because it’s less costly than downhill skiing, you get out and away from people," Nautch said. “I’m just a big Nordic skier, I love cross country skiing.”

Club membership has had booms and busts in recent years, with as many as 113 members registered in 2017. The club holds an annual Learn to Ski Free event in January, although that event has been suspended for the last few years due to the Cofid-19 pandemic. According to Nautch, the last Learn to Ski day, held in January 2020, was the most successful event yet.

“We had several members that were also good teachers of cross country skiing,” Nautch said. "We finally got it super organized and made some really good changes.”

But the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed things down for HDNA, as it has for many social organizations. After switching from in-person meetings to video meetings, participation dropped off. As has been seen elsewhere, it can be difficult to stay engaged when meeting by video over the long term.

The club took another hit when one of the long-standing core members passed away unexpectedly. Dennis Pettigrew had dedicated countless hours grooming trails and advocating for community events to promote cross-country skiing. His absence has set the club back a bit.

“We’re in a hiatus," Nautch said. "But we’re also kind of in a turning point. If somebody doesn’t help revive the club I think it might just kind of be in hiatus for a long time.”

Darren Huber is the Secretary for HDNA, and he said the club is working on returning to in-person meetings and building its membership and volunteers.

“We’re just in this intermediate phase of trying to get younger people in there and reestablishing interest in people who can help,” Huber said.

Like many others, Huber first learned about the club after seeing signs near the bottom of the lift while downhill skiing at Magic Mountain.

“I just saw the trails and thought ‘ that would be fun,’” Huber said.

He picked up a pamphlet with trail maps and rented some cross-country skis from the Magic Mountain rental shop - they keep a selection of cross-country equipment alongside their downhill offerings. After giving it a try, Huber liked it enough that he ended up buying skis and began going to meetings.

“Once you have the equipment it’s pretty cheap on your budget,” Huber said. "And with Magic Mountain being so close you don’t have to spend a whole day. You don’t have to wait for the lift to open up, there’s not a lot of crowds.”

Huber said for the intermediate and advanced explorer, there’s a lot of trail that’s not groomed. There are signs, and maps, but route-finding skills are important, Huber said.

“You’ve got to be pretty solid on your skis and navigating, knowing where you’re at,” Huber said.

Mike Young is an outdoor recreation instructor at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Young uses the trails all winter to teach a Nordic skiing class, as well as leading day trips for students and the community. Young decided to pitch in and help groom the trails this winter, setting tracks after each snowfall to make sure Nordic skiers had the best conditions.

Young said he has seen other community groups experience a similar drop-off in participation since the pandemic, and said the last three years have not been normal for anybody.

“I think that there’s a shift in community engagement, culturally, in the country," Young said. "I think that a lot of the long-standing monthly weekly meeting civic engagement organizations are shifting."

But Young is confident that once in-person meetings return, the club will gain back a group of committed skiers to help facilitate winter trails for all.

“There are plenty of younger people that love cross country skiing and are interested in supporting that," Young said. “The HDNA itself is an incredibly important organization if we’re going to continue to have human-powered winter recreation in the South Hills.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0