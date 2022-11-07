A new season brings about change

BURLEY — Schools around District IV are gearing up for an entertaining season of basketball and are anticipating all the exciting 3-point shots, blocks, rebounds and buzzer-beating scores. In addition, a local high school team is developing a new rhythm after coming off a big season.

The Burley Bobcats finished the 2022 season with a 4A State Championship. This is the third title in school history.

The Bobcats faced some changes coming into the new season. Ex-Head coach Amber Whiting accepted a position at BYU. Nicole Baker has stepped into the head coaching position. Baker was the assistant coach during the 2022 season. Amari Whiter a key player who was named ’21-22 Gatorade Player of the Year has transferred schools. She averaged 26.9 points per game.

Baker is excited about this new role and is focused on working hard. This has trickled down to become the overall mentality of the whole team. In turn, this has motivated different players to step up. These changes are less concerning and more exciting for the team.

Everyone is “excited to show what they can do,” she said. The whole team is developing and working hard.

“We are going to be more balanced,” Baker said. There will be more ball movement and playing inside and outside. The whole team has a scoring mentality.

The Bobcats are not focused on having a particular shooter. The team mentality going into this season is working hard, and the girls have excitedly taken on some new roles. Baker is expecting to see different girls stepping up.

The Bulldogs season begins Nov. 12 at home with a non-conference game against Century.

Other games around the area:

Fri. 11/11:

Filer at March Valley

Hansen at Castleford (Conference Game)

Wendell at Richfield

Sat. 11/12:

Hansen at Murtaugh

Highland at Minico