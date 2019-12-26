A new frontier: Creating the Latino beat

When I first arrived in Twin Falls, my constant anxiety was that the community would not welcome me. I’ve been transient the majority of my life and know how it feels to try to get a footing in a new place over and over again. It’s difficult enough starting a new job at a place you’ve never been, but it’s even harder to start a position that hasn’t existed for years. I often thought to myself that I wouldn’t blame the Latino community and the people of Jerome if they chose to turn their backs on me. They hadn’t seen themselves represented in the Times-News for quite some time. In the last six months, I have immersed myself in this community, and I am amazed by what I’ve learned. The Magic Valley is a loving, resilient community and I feel honored to be a witness to the work people are doing on the ground to build up their respective communities.
The stories I’ve enjoyed working on the most involved talking to a variety of people, all working from different perspectives to keep the community together. Whether it’s inclusion in schools, businesses reinvesting in their communities, or migrant workers holding up Idaho’s economy, many hands contribute to the rapid progress in the Magic Valley.
CSI’s student body will soon be 25% Hispanic. Here’s how it might help the school get more money.
One of my first stories in the Magic Valley was about the College of Southern Idaho reaching 25% Hispanic enrollment, making it eligible to apply for a Hispanic-Serving Institution designation from the U.S. Department of Education. Since then, the college surpassed that threshold, becoming the first institution in Idaho to be eligible to apply to become an HSI.
1. What does a Hispanic-Serving Institution designation do?
A. Give more scholarships to Latinos
B. Decrease tuition costs for eligible students
C. Make schools eligible for grants that are only for Hispanic-Serving Institutions
Downtown Jerome is seeing new life through new businesses.
A concern that comes up often when interviewing people in Jerome is the fading downtown area. Many storefronts sit empty, while parking and lighting only make it more difficult to encourage businesses to open up shop. But one coffee shop is the pride and joy of the community — it was an effort by local government, neighboring businesses and business owners. Will Ritter and Joshua Kern brought new life to an otherwise decaying building. The city of Jerome is working toward a redesign that will make Main Street more business friendly, but its success depends on the willingness of businesses to come on board.
2. What is the name of the coffee shop that opened on Jerome’s Main Street?
A. Reveal
B. Renew
C. React
As migrant workers decrease, Idaho farmers are struggling.
Migrant workers are leaving agriculture for better jobs or aging out of the workforce at rapid rates, leaving farmers struggling to hire. This story was truly eye-opening in terms of how many players sustain Idaho’s economy. It was a sobering experience listening to both migrants and farmers talk about their hardships. Experts say that if migrant labor continues to drop, farmers may have to pay more or offer more benefits. If the shortage becomes too great, the U.S. may have to rely on other countries for food, which can put it in a dangerous position for national security.
3. Where do most farmers contract their labor now because of the migrant shortage?
A. Guest-worker programs
B. Domestic workers
C. There hasn’t been a way for farmers to get more workers
