A NEW BEGINNING: The 5th president of the College of Southern Idaho tackles unique challenges
A NEW BEGINNING: The 5th president of the College of Southern Idaho tackles unique challenges

Presidents of the College of Southern Idaho

Photos of presidents adorn a hall Wednesday in the Taylor Building at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Dean Fisher, far right, was hired to replace Jeff Fox, who retired earlier this year.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

As the College of Southern Idaho's newest leader faces his first year at the 55-year-old community college, he keeps his students' needs in focus.

“It’s important, I think, for us to remember the mission of an organization and why we exist, and that’s to serve students and learners,” CSI President Dean Fisher told the Times-News.

As he embraces the college and community, Fisher realizes the next five years are going to take a collaborative effort. 

Several issues will likely dominate the next five years for Idaho colleges and universities, he said. Administrators will need to maintain institutional fiscal health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll need to improve the state’s lackluster rate of students who pursue a degree after high school. And they’ll need to meet the needs of more non-traditional students with flexible class times and expanded digital space.

Fisher says he's going to enjoy watching students learn.

