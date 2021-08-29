A loose load caused a chain reaction crash Sunday afternoon

HOLLISTER — A chain-reaction crash caused several injuries Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93 near Hollister.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said at about 3:20 p.m., an unknown vehicle lost a heavy-duty loading ramp at about milepost 27. A pickup slowed in the northbound lane of traffic to avoid hitting it, the sheriff's office said. Another vehicle traveling behind the pickup was following too close and ran into the back of the pickup.

Before first responders arrived, a semi-truck hit the ramp causing it to move to the center of the lanes. A northbound truck pulling a boat trailer hit the ramp destroying the underside of the truck and boat causing both to flip into the air striking a southbound SUV.

The ramp went through the front windshield barely missing the passenger but struck the driver in the neck causing a small cut. In the meantime, the driver from the car attempted to remove other road debris and grabbed a muffler which caused 2nd or 3rd degree burns to her, the sheriff's office said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1