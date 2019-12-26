A look back over crime coverage in 2019: Criminal justice quiz

Rene Rodriguez Case Rene Rodriguez was indicted by a grand jury in April on multiple counts related to child sex abuse. He was charged in Blaine County, and the Idaho Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case. The trial took place in Hailey in November. He was found guilty of six felony counts by the jury and faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in March.
Later in the year, Rodriguez was also charged with a similar felony in Twin Falls County. That case is scheduled to go to trial next year.
1. Rene Rodriguez held what position before being indicted by the grand jury?
A. Shoshone mayor
B. Lincoln County sheriff
C. Burley police chief
Blue Lakes Crash On June 7, a six-vehicle crash at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Heyburn Avenue resulted in the death of Maryann Steiner and serious injury to her husband, Dwayne Steiner. Four others were also taken to the hospital, including Cedric Mitchell, who rear-ended the Steiner’s vehicle as they waited for the stoplight on Heyburn Avenue.
Mitchell remains in custody on $2 million bond, facing a first-degree murder charge and five charges of aggravated battery. His trial is set to begin in January.
2. How fast did the police investigation show Mitchell was traveling when his pickup struck the Steiner’s vehicle?
A. 35 mph
B. 50 mph
C. More than 75 mph
Racist Facebook Posts In June, the Plain View Project released a report, written by the nonprofit Injustice Watch, regarding allegedly racist Facebook posts from police departments in six randomly selected U.S. cities: Philadelphia; York, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Texas; Denison, Texas; St. Louis; Phoenix; Lake County, Florida; and Twin Falls.
The Plain View Project found less than a dozen such posts affiliated with the Twin Falls Police Department, and six of those were been posted by someone who was never a Twin Falls police officer.
Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury viewed the report as a learning opportunity, confirming his department’s attention to city policies.
3. The Twin Falls Police Department social media use is governed by:
A. Common sense
B. City of Twin Falls Social Media Policy
C. Both of the above
