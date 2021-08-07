 Skip to main content
A lifelong love of sports
Sunday marks the end of the Summer Olympics. In the last two weeks, you may have become inspired by athletes from across the world coming together to compete.

Or maybe you just thought they looked really cool.

That’s how two south-central Idaho men became interested in sports that have stayed with them for decades: bicycling and weightlifting.

Each man, one from Twin Falls and one from Ketchum, saw other athletes as teens and wanted to emulate them. Now, in their 50s, they are still at the top of their game, inspiring others.

Read about them in this week’s Big Story on Page D1.

