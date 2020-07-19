A harvest to behold: Fruitland farm invites horse, mule teams to cut forage for a crowd

Erin Root maintains a Facebook page for the event. She said guests are hauled by wagon from a parking area to the field and watch from the shade of awnings, where they’re offered bottled water. Participants are typically among them to answer questions.

“Dan is really about keeping the history alive with the draft horses and everything, and he’s been driving for 30 years at least,” Erin Root said. “He wants to share that with people.”

On her family’s farm, she said draft horses are used to feed cows during winter. The family also enjoys taking them to parades and shows. They raise 9 acres of forage, mostly to feed their animals.

Erin Root acknowledges the work done by several teams throughout a full day would take a modern tractor just a couple of hours. But she believes mowing with horses pulling old-fashioned mowers with sickle bars improves the yield slightly and lays out hay more evenly to dry, making it less apt to get moldy.

Erin Root hopes guests “learn and realize there are still people doing farm work with the big horses and they’re more than just parade animals.”

Cone, who is retired from Amalgamated Sugar, said few people attended the events in the early years.