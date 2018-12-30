As the Times-News’ crime reporter, it’s not too often that good news comes across my desk. A story I reported earlier this month, like many others, contained a terrible tragedy: the death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Arias-Saragos in a house fire near Murtaugh. However, as I learned shortly after, hidden beneath the worst kind of news was a story that showcased the very best of humanity.
On the morning of Dec. 6, four employees at Dry Creek Dairy noticed a mobile home on fire nearby and rushed to the scene with little regard for their own safety. Chris Nevarez, Earl Anderson, Daniel Tellez and Nick Mulberry saved the life of a stranger that day: Javier Vargas, who has since made a full recovery. The four men were recognized for their courage by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Creek Fire Department in a ceremony Dec. 20.
As Dry Creek general manager Mark England said at that ceremony: “We go out there and we live in a world where we think it’s just bad, bad, bad. But it’s days like today you see good. And the good is stronger than the bad.” In what sometimes feels like an endless cycle of dark, depressing and divisive news, this story is an inspiring reminder of that.
KIMBERLY — Growing up in south-central Idaho and working on farms, Chris Nevarez knew smoke. Some smoke was black, some gray, some white. Smok…
