Citizen awards
From left to right, Javier Vargas, Earl Anderson, Nicholas Mulberry, Daniel Tellez and Chris Nevarez pose for a portrait Thursday during an awards ceremony at Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly. Vargas was rescued from a house fire by the four men standing next to him.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

As the Times-News’ crime reporter, it’s not too often that good news comes across my desk. A story I reported earlier this month, like many others, contained a terrible tragedy: the death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Arias-Saragos in a house fire near Murtaugh. However, as I learned shortly after, hidden beneath the worst kind of news was a story that showcased the very best of humanity.

On the morning of Dec. 6, four employees at Dry Creek Dairy noticed a mobile home on fire nearby and rushed to the scene with little regard for their own safety. Chris Nevarez, Earl Anderson, Daniel Tellez and Nick Mulberry saved the life of a stranger that day: Javier Vargas, who has since made a full recovery. The four men were recognized for their courage by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Creek Fire Department in a ceremony Dec. 20.

Chris Nevarez, left, shakes the hand of Javier Vargas on Thursday during an awards ceremony at Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly. Nevarez assisted in the rescue of Vargas from a Murtaugh house fire on Dec. 6.

As Dry Creek general manager Mark England said at that ceremony: “We go out there and we live in a world where we think it’s just bad, bad, bad. But it’s days like today you see good. And the good is stronger than the bad.” In what sometimes feels like an endless cycle of dark, depressing and divisive news, this story is an inspiring reminder of that.

