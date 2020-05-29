A family matriarch dies from the virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jay Michaels’ 94-year-old mother had dementia. And, because of her mental condition, her recent death was somewhat of a relief to her son.

But dementia did not kill her. COVID-19 did.

Michaels wants to tell her story because she was more than a statistic — more than “just an old woman who was going to die anyway,” he said Tuesday.

“Sure, when you’re 94, stuff is going to happen,” he said. Death is a natural part of life, but any death from the virus “shouldn’t simply be dismissed offhand in a political debate.”

He chose not to reveal his mother’s identity, “to protect myself and my family members from any kind of personal attack,” he said.

“She was a real person with faults and failures, as all of us are,” Michaels said. “My parents did the best they could do with what they had, and, as parents, that’s what all of us do.”

A long-time resident of Jerome, “my mother lived a fairly sheltered life,” he said. “She was a homemaker and my father was a farmer, and she was very active in church.

“She never graduated from high school but got her GED when she was in her late 50s.”