A family matriarch dies from the virus

Jay Michaels’ 94-year-old mother had dementia. And, because of her mental condition, her recent death was somewhat of a relief to her son.
But dementia did not kill her. COVID-19 did.
Michaels wants to tell her story because she was more than a statistic — more than “just an old woman who was going to die anyway,” he said Tuesday.
“Sure, when you’re 94, stuff is going to happen,” he said. Death is a natural part of life, but any death from the virus “shouldn’t simply be dismissed offhand in a political debate.”
He chose not to reveal his mother’s identity, “to protect myself and my family members from any kind of personal attack,” he said.
“She was a real person with faults and failures, as all of us are,” Michaels said. “My parents did the best they could do with what they had, and, as parents, that’s what all of us do.”
A long-time resident of Jerome, “my mother lived a fairly sheltered life,” he said. “She was a homemaker and my father was a farmer, and she was very active in church.
“She never graduated from high school but got her GED when she was in her late 50s.”
She brought six children into the world and left behind 26 descendants.
Michaels’ mother lived with family members after her husband died 10 years ago, then spent more than five years in assisted-living centers.
That’s where she caught the new coronavirus.
“We think she caught it from staff members,” Michaels said. “We were informed she had tested positive for COVID-19 and two weeks to the day, she was gone.
“She had been in good spirits and the nursing staff said she was doing well,” he said.
She suddenly displayed distress and was dead 45 minutes later.
“People don’t understand the seriousness of this virus,” Michaels said. “People are insensitive because a tragedy like this has not touched their lives — yet.”
He’s dumbfounded when he hears conspiracy stories about the pandemic.
“People believe what they want to believe, regardless of objective, scientific facts,” he said.
“It’s especially hard when I see people who don’t wear masks in public.”
