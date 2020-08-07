A DAY IN THE FIELD: The sultry dog days of summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s the dog days of summer and Magic Valley crops are soaking up the sun to grow a variety of agricultural products from grain and straw to corn and silage.

Some of the crops, such as peas and some grains, are done for the year, while others, such as sugar beets and potatoes, have a few months left to mature before harvest begins.

Meanwhile, harvest trucks, combines, balers and stackers are constantly on the move. Crop dusters drop fertilizer from the sky and irrigation is running at full throttle. And farmers continue to nurture crops to bring their full potential to the table.

On Wednesday, Times-News story chief Mychel Matthews and chief photographer Drew Nash crisscrossed a section of the Magic Valley to bring a snapshot to our readers of the area’s growing season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0