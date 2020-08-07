You have permission to edit this article.
A DAY IN THE FIELD: The sultry dog days of summer
THE BIG STORY

A DAY IN THE FIELD: The sultry dog days of summer

A day of summer farming

Keith Johnson, a spray pilot with Crop Jet Aviation, takes off Wednesday from the Hansen Butte in a Thrush aircraft  to fertilize potato crops near Murtaugh Lake. The aviation company provides pesticide and fertilizer services to farmers and reseeds for the Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Service, using numerous landing fields in the Magic Valley. 

It’s the dog days of summer and Magic Valley crops are soaking up the sun to grow a variety of agricultural products from grain and straw to corn and silage.

Some of the crops, such as peas and some grains, are done for the year, while others, such as sugar beets and potatoes, have a few months left to mature before harvest begins.

Meanwhile, harvest trucks, combines, balers and stackers are constantly on the move. Crop dusters drop fertilizer from the sky and irrigation is running at full throttle. And farmers continue to nurture crops to bring their full potential to the table.

On Wednesday, Times-News story chief Mychel Matthews and chief photographer Drew Nash crisscrossed a section of the Magic Valley to bring a snapshot to our readers of the area’s growing season.

