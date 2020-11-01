A changed South Hills: How the Badger Fire began and what it means for the Magic Valley's beloved forest

The Badger Fire burned 90,000 of the South Hills’ roughly 300,000 acres. While no one died or lost their home, and infrastructure damage was minimal, the blaze took out vast tracts of valuable habitat. For better and for worse, the Badger Fire has dramatically changed the South Hills. In the first of a multi-part series on the impacts of the Badger Fire, we look at how the South Hills was primed for a major fire and why the burn’s timing was especially bad for firefighters.