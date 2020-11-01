 Skip to main content
A changed South Hills: How the Badger Fire began and what it means for the Magic Valley's beloved forest
A changed South Hills: How the Badger Fire began and what it means for the Magic Valley's beloved forest

The Badger Fire

USFS district wildlife biologist Scott Soletti walks Oct. 9 over land charred by the Badger Fire. The 90,000-acre burn will likely have some positive impacts, but loss of habitat could pose major challenges for several wildlife species. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS

The Badger Fire burned 90,000 of the South Hills’ roughly 300,000 acres. While no one died or lost their home, and infrastructure damage was minimal, the blaze took out vast tracts of valuable habitat. For better and for worse, the Badger Fire has dramatically changed the South Hills. In the first of a multi-part series on the impacts of the Badger Fire, we look at how the South Hills was primed for a major fire and why the burn’s timing was especially bad for firefighters.

Today you’ll find out what moment in the firefight gave the incident commander goosebumps. And you’ll learn why a forest service biologist says the fire is another change for an ever-changing forest — a shift that creates winners and losers among the unique forest’s many wildlife species.

See The Big Story, Page D1

