A Boisean just lost ‘Survivor.’ But a Meridian doctor will beef up another reality show.

Ben Driebergen just saw his season come to an end on “Survivor: Winners at War.”
The Boise native, who won $1 million on “Survivor” in 2017, made it to the final five of the higher-stakes spinoff. But the former Marine got voted off the show Wednesday night after giving an ally permission to ax him.
Fear not, Idaho. You’ve got another Treasure Valley hopeful to root for on reality TV in the coming weeks.
And feel free to do some one-armed push-ups while you’re watching.
Musclebound Meridian resident Kaleb Redden will compete for the central region on season two of Dwayne Johnson’s “The Titan Games.” It premieres on Monday, May 25, on NBC.
The 35-year-old doctor, husband and father is aiming for a chance to throw down on Mount Olympus and become the Titan Champion.
Here’s his “Titan Games” bio: “Dr. Kaleb Redden, otherwise known as DocThor, is a sports medicine physician. His aspirations of becoming a professional football player were derailed due to a significant back injury while in college at Utah State University. Instead of becoming a professional athlete, he pursued a career as a physician and now takes care of the pros in clinic. Along with his grit and ambition, Dr. Redden credits his wife for standing by him and supporting him through all the trials and low points that injury has brought along with the rigors of medical training.”
