8 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $725,000

This home is a must see! It is a beautiful home in NE Twin Falls in a quiet cul-de-sac. It is close to schools, shopping, walking paths, and ponds. A few of the great features in this home include a guest suite with a private entrance, bathroom, and kitchen. There are hardwoods floors, granite countertops and countless upgrades! The kitchen cabinets, ceiling, and walls have recently been painted. The basement has new paint, carpet, and lighting throughout. There are two furnaces and two water heaters!