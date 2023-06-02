The children of Doyle and Alice Brower celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married June 3, 1953, in Payette, and Sealed for All Time and Eternity in 1956 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Out of this union came their three sons: Chris and Julie Brower, Mark and Christi Brower and Mike and Delfie Brower, as well as 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Seventy years of marriage, 840 months of hugs, 3,650 weeks of laughter, 25,550 days of patience, 613,200 hours of love. A whole lifetime of precious memories.