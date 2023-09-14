Location, Functionality, and Quality! Perfectly situated in a highly desirable location near a dead-end cul-de-sac, this custom-built home offers 5 bedrooms plus an office/flex room and 3.5 baths. With unique finishes throughout, including a convenient Jack and Jill bathroom, skylights, and custom bookshelves in multiple rooms, this home exudes charm and functionality. This custom-built home also features internal upgrades including a dual system HVAC system and extra insulation throughout for maximum energy efficiency. Retreat to the extra-large master bedroom, providing a private sanctuary within the home. The extra-large covered back patio provides an ideal space for relaxation and entertaining. Located near top-rated schools, healthcare facilities, and a variety of shopping options, this home combines convenience with quality. Schedule a private viewing today to experience the remarkable custom floor plan and attention to detail that make this home truly exceptional.