This stunning investment property is a sleek and stylish duplex with each side offering three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Each side also includes an attached two-car garage with ample space for your vehicles. You'll be impressed by the modern finishes throughout, including the beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchens. As a fully furnished and stocked property, this duplex is ideal for those seeking an effortless investment opportunity. Currently utilized as a short term rental, it is already generating consistent income. Conveniently located by St. Luke's Hospital, Soccer Complex, Snake River Canyon, Costco, and numerous dining and shopping options, this duplex is perfectly situated to attract a wide range of tenants. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, this turnkey-ready duplex is an excellent opportunity not to be missed. With all the pieces already in place, you can begin to realize returns on your investment right away. Don't hesitate - schedule a viewing today.