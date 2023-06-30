This stunning duplex boasts two well-appointed units, each offering 1701 square feet of living space with three spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half modern bathrooms. The exquisite custom cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, and luxurious vinyl plank flooring create a sense of opulence throughout. Ideally situated in close proximity to the hospital, Snake River Canyon, Schools, shopping, & restaurants, this property offers unrivaled convenience for its residents. These units are brand new and come equipped with two-car attached garages, providing both comfort and practicality. Both units will be landscaped and fenced Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional property.