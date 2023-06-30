This stunning duplex boasts two well-appointed units, each offering 1701 square feet of living space with three spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half modern bathrooms. The exquisite custom cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, and luxurious vinyl plank flooring create a sense of opulence throughout. Ideally situated in close proximity to the hospital, Snake River Canyon, Schools, shopping, & restaurants, this property offers unrivaled convenience for its residents. These units are brand new and come equipped with two-car attached garages, providing both comfort and practicality. Both units will be landscaped and fenced Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional property.
6 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $699,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
OUR VIEW: We’ve been conditioned to be skeptical about air service from Twin Falls, but this newest venture with Delta Airlines is significant…
Dietrich boys basketball coach Wayne Dill died Tuesday afternoon.
Death notices for Friday, June 23, 2023.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.