Step inside and be greeted by the warm elegance of real hardwood floors that flow seamlessly throughout the main living spaces, creating an inviting and timeless atmosphere. The heart of this home boasts a brand new custom kitchen, thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of a modern family. Every detail has been carefully curated, from the custom elegant cabinetry that provides ample storage, to the stunning granite countertops exuding both beauty and functionality. With a total of 6 generously sized bedrooms, two living rooms, & two Laundry rooms, each downstairs and upstairs, this residence ensures everyone has their own space to retreat and relax. Providing flexible options for gatherings and entertainment, with a perfect balance between privacy and togetherness. Stay connected with the world through the TDS fiber optics, ensuring lightning-fast internet speeds. Fully fenced w/Dog run. Experience firsthand the epitome of luxury, convenience, and comfort that this Morning Sun masterpiece has to offer!