6 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $549,900

Property owners who fail to remove bur buttercup face a fine from the city of Twin Falls. Learn how to spot the plant and why early removal is key.
A nearly 100 year old Magic Valley oil company has sold to Parkland USA and joins a division of the company currently operating in the state.
A 54-year-old gooding woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Idaho Highway 46.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
The Twin Falls Canal Co. announced this week that water delivery will begin on April 25.
Meet the Times-News girls basketball player of the year.
Twin Falls County commissioners hope to rehome rosebushes from the memorial rose garden near the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building.
Rocky Ferrenburg, who ran for State House in 2018 and State Senate in 2020, has announced he will be seeking the Senate seat representing Twin Falls. He will be facing former Twin Falls Councilmember Greg Lanting in the May 17 Republican primary.
A Baptist pastor is running for the Idaho Senate. Paul Thompson has filed to run as Constitution Party candidate for District 25, which is mostly within Twin Falls city limits.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
