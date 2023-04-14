You will absolutely Love what this finished NEW BUILD will offer: 3 Bedrooms on the Main Floor, Granite countertops, Large Pantry with room for a Freezer and countertop inside the Pantry. Vaulted ceilings, shiplap, Custom trim work, Custom Built Cabinets, Gas Fireplace with Built-in Bookshelves, walk in Pantry, AC, upgraded carpet and flooring throughout, walk in closets in the Master Bedroom, recessed lighting, Big Bright Oversized Windows, Mudroom right off the Garage, Island in the Kitchen that overlooks the living room and dining area, and a Counter Stove Top with built in Double Oven's and Microwave. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT!! The Basement has nine foot ceilings and a extra Large Family Room area, and includes private individual areas with doors in the downstairs bathroom with double sink. Large Master Bedroom area that has a Soaker tub, and a nice walk in double headed shower that is tiled! Gas hook-up for grilling. Triple Car Garage and a double deep single car and is plumbed for a heater, and with 220 Power!! And a water faucet in the garage that runs cold and hot water!! Home has a massive walkout porch! Dual Water Heaters. Includes a RV Pad. Quite low traffic subdivision. Estimated Completion 05/30/2023