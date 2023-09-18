Welcome to Kimberly Vista View Estates! This property has a lot to offer - with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths on a spacious 1-acre lot, there is plenty of room for multigenerational use or guests. The RV parking is a convenient feature for those who enjoy traveling or have a recreational vehicle. The luxury vinyl plank flooring adds a touch of elegance to the home and is a durable and low-maintenance choice. The two master bedrooms are a unique feature that could be perfect for extended families or those who want a bit of privacy. The gorgeous views of the south hills from the kitchen window add to the overall appeal of the property. With lots of storage space and room to grow, this house offers the potential for a comfortable and spacious lifestyle. And being close to town means that residents can easily access amenities and services. Overall, this house is a great option for those looking for a spacious home.