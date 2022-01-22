6 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $375,000

Be the first to know
A Wendell woman died Wednesday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 84.
One of Idaho's most elusive animals was recently captured in Twin Falls.
JEROME — Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 that sent one person to the hospital.
Searches and candlelight vigils were held, reward money raised, posters and message boards popped up asking people to help bring Tiffani home. Two years later the news came that her skull had been found.
The owner said they started the vehicle with a remote starter, went back inside, and came out to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.
"We've had a lot of icy roadways, particularly worse between Twin Falls and the Ridgeway Road exit 194," said Lieutenant Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police Jerome office.
After a man was shot in the head in Jerome, police found a suspect, who led them on a short pursuit before he was arrested.
The rapid increase of omicron wave COVID-19 cases has schools across the Magic Valley making decisions on how to best deliver instruction while staff and students are absent from school in quickly increasing numbers.
Letter: To my friends and family who do not trust getting a vaccine.
A third Idaho lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of the 2022 legislative session, which has no safety measures in place.
