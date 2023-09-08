Need a large home??? This home on an acre in the Eastern Sky subdivision is one of the most desirable communities in the MV. Home is under construction and will be compelled in next 30 days, with over 6,161 square feet of living space with custom finishes and details in every room. On the main level you are greeted with a bright open hallway area, grand staircase, living room and spacious custom kitchen, well suited for entertaining guests. The main floor master is spacious with master bathroom that has tiled steam shower and second laundry. A second guest bedroom is also located on the main floor. The other 3 bedrooms and bonus room space upstairs with two full bathrooms and tiled floors. In addition to indoor/outdoor living spaces, you will find cool basement area, tankless WH, battlers pantry, and storage. 40 x 50 separate shop for all your toys with gym area. Shop have 16 ft ceilings with three 14ft tall overhead doors, 220 power, heated, bathroom with shower and much more. Updated pictures coming soon.