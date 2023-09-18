Welcome to this exquisite 6-bedroom, spacious home nestled on an acre of pristine property in the charming town of Jerome, ID. As you step onto the grounds of this property, you'll be captivated by the fully grown trees and landscaping just minutes away from town. There is plenty of space to create your own private oasis, whether you have a green thumb and dream of lush gardens or envision a stunning outdoor entertainment area. The living spaces are thoughtfully designed, with an open concept that seamlessly connects the living and family room. Natural light pours in through large windows, creating a warm and inviting ambiance throughout. The six bedrooms offer flexibility for any lifestyle. Whether you need extra space for a growing family, a home office, or a guest room, this home has it all. The primary suite is a true retreat, boasting a spa-like ensuite bathroom with multiple closets and storage space.
6 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $812,000
