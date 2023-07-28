TO BE Built, no HOA or restrictions, Sits on 1.5 AC, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, modern farm style home. This home will have everything you need, close distance to shopping, hospital, school but far enough to enjoy the country living. Oversized 4 car and RV garage , large side patio, Daylight basement and much more. Reserve this place for you today!
6 Bedroom Home in Filer - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One driver died at the scene while another was transported to hospital via air ambulance
Girl told police she escaped and alerted people inside a nearby store
CURIOUS MIND: Is Twin Falls planning to build another high school?
Jason Aldean 's "Try That in a Small Town" is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
Third vehicle contributed to crash when it took a wide turn, police say