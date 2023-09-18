Welcome to this spacious home with an attached apartment in Wendell. The main home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a great room, study, living and dining room, and a kitchen with an informal dining space. The attached apartment has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a full kitchen, informal dining, study/storage space, and washer/dryer hookups. With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this property is perfect for families, guests, or rental income. The home has forced air heat with a fireplace and mini-split in addition to the backup baseboard. Conveniently located near local amenities, this property is a must-see!