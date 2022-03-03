5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $865,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The body of a Buhl woman was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills just inside Cassia County.
A 25-year-old Jerome man died in a Saturday afternoon crash north of Buhl.
Three people were taken to hospitals after a car going the wrong way on Interstate 84 hit a semi head-on in Gooding County.
A potato farm in southeast Idaho failed to pay its workers a total of $159,256 in wages and did not reimburse them for transportation costs.
A caller reported seeing a parachute floating in the Snake River on Tuesday, sending multiple agencies to rescue the BASE jumper, who made it to safety on his own.
Police have released the identity of the Buhl woman found dead Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills just inside Cassia County.
Magic Valley residents showed up as the Freedom Convoy went through area: "Everybody, whether you're Republican or Democrat, should want freedom," one supporter said.
Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin spoke at a white nationalist gathering in Florida where attendees cheered for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.
Far faster internet will soon be available in parts of the Magic Valley.
A nightclub in Jerome is closed while the aftermath of an apartment fire in the back of the building is cleaned up, the fire chief said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.