 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $799,900

5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $799,900

This gorgeous brand new home has it all! Split bedroom plan has all the upgrades including granite countertops, custom cabinetry, rustic hardwood floors, farmhouse sink, sitting room at Master, fully tiled walk in shower, and hybrid heating system. Large covered back patio creates a perfect gathering place to enjoy the huge backyard. Upper bonus room has full bath and closet for 5th bedroom. Bring your 4H projects- there is even room for animals or a future shop. Landscaping has not been installed due to weather. Seller is willing to install after closing or credit buyers.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News