If you could design the perfect home for a large family this would be it. You will welcomed in with a stunning fireplace and sun filled open living room. With 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, this home features a gourmet kitchen, remodeled basement with theater room and so much room for storage. You will never want to leave your master suite with a walk in shower, spa, and an additional room. Enjoy summer evenings on your covered patio, with vented BBQ grill and cottage garden. RV parking just minutes away.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A marijuana dispensary shop, opening in Jackpot in September, will bring only further drug misery to the Southern Idaho region.
A 24-year-old Twin Falls man died Sunday after his vehicle crashed in Mountain Home, Idaho State Police said.
Restaurants across town are reducing hours because of staffing shortages.
The Burley Boathouse restaurant and bar are open for business along the Snake River west of Burley and the owners have a phased plan for renovations and expansions.
Computer problems have taken county systems offline, including those in the courts.
Police are investigating and three people are in hospitals after a car crashed into a concrete barrier Thursday near O'Leary Middle School.
A feasibility study has narrowed down the potential locations for a food innovation center in the Magic Valley.
Rising gas prices across Idaho slowed down this week but experts warn this might be only a brief reprieve.
Determined to weightlift, Hodge found an old vehicle axle in a field and dragged it home. After his parents saw him in the yard trying to lift his his makeshift weight bar over his head, his dad relented and he got his first set when he was 13.
St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday that it was placing some elective surgeries and procedures on hold because of “significant COVID-19 activity resulting in hospitalization in the community.”