 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $795,000

5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $795,000

5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $795,000

If you could design the perfect home for a large family this would be it. You will welcomed in with a stunning fireplace and sun filled open living room. With 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, this home features a gourmet kitchen, remodeled basement with theater room and so much room for storage. You will never want to leave your master suite with a walk in shower, spa, and an additional room. Enjoy summer evenings on your covered patio, with vented BBQ grill and cottage garden. RV parking just minutes away.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News