5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $795,000

If you could design the perfect home for a large family this would be it. You will welcomed in with a stunning fireplace and sun filled open living room. With 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, this home features a gourmet kitchen, remodeled basement with theater room and so much room for storage. You will never want to leave your master suite with a walk in shower, spa, and an additional room. Enjoy summer evenings on your covered patio, with vented BBQ grill and cottage garden. RV parking just minutes away.