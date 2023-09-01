Welcome to your dream home! This brand NE Wolverton Homes construction boasts 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 luxurious bathrooms, and a large bonus room in the sought-after Morning Sun neighborhood. The open concept kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring a large island, two-toned painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stunning granite countertops. You'll love the custom range hood over the gas cooktop and built-in wall oven with microwave and convection capabilities. In addition to all these incredible features, this home has beautiful wood floors, accent walls, and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace with built-ins. Step outside and enjoy the fully fenced and landscaped 1/4 acre lot, complete with stain grade exterior beams. Don't wait to make this amazing home yours - it's priced to sell at $787,900!