Welcome to your dream home! This brand NE Wolverton Homes construction boasts 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 luxurious bathrooms, and a large bonus room in the sought-after Morning Sun neighborhood. The open concept kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring a large island, two-toned painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stunning granite countertops. You'll love the custom range hood over the gas cooktop and built-in wall oven with microwave and convection capabilities. In addition to all these incredible features, this home has beautiful wood floors, accent walls, and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace with built-ins. Step outside and enjoy the fully fenced and landscaped 1/4 acre lot, complete with stain grade exterior beams. Don't wait to make this amazing home yours - it's priced to sell at $787,900!
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $769,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men died when car rolled on Golf Course Road
Three Magic Valley men were killed in a pair of crashes in Jerome County on Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.
Magic Valley Regional Airport-Joslin Field will adopt a new schedule on Sept. 5, with departures at 7:58 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. and arrivals at 12…
Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's.
OUR VIEW: Idaho is growing and changing — but it's not the people moving here who want it to be different than it is.