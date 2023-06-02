OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY. Amazing location, rim walking trail a stones throw away! Spacious one story residence featuring nearly 2800 sq ft. Large great room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Gorgeous kitchen with large island great for entertaining. Huge walk-in pantry. Covered back patio includes electrical outlet for hot tub and gas for BBQ grill. 5th bedroom could be used as an office. 3 full bathrooms with tiled floors. Master bedroom includes soaking tub, separate tiled shower and large walk in closet. Quartz countertops throughout. Builtin speakers in great room and patio. No flood insurance required on this property. This home has great street appeal and has an amazing floor plan too.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $760,000
