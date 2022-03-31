5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $725,000

Be the first to know
A 54-year-old gooding woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Idaho Highway 46.
A nearly 100 year old Magic Valley oil company has sold to Parkland USA and joins a division of the company currently operating in the state.
In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.
“Their pizza is great but their pasta is authentic and it’s what will keep them around forever,” Wesley Dalton said.
Property owners who fail to remove bur buttercup face a fine from the city of Twin Falls. Learn how to spot the plant and why early removal is key.
Little in a veto letter wrote that the legislation “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.”
The council authorized Mayor Ruth Pierce to sign an agreement with SkyWest to guarantee minimum revenue for a daily flight between Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport.
The Idaho Raptor Barbell Club went to a national competition. The team, comprised of students from the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, had never competed before. They had only trained for seven weeks. Yet all seven competitors would walk out as new state champions.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
As they filled up, Idaho hospitals were forced to transfer patients at least 6,300 times, making unusual moves as they scrambled to find open beds.
