Gorgeous modern farmhouse has plenty of space and tons of upgrades! Floorplan is open, light, and inviting with split bedroom, exquisite entry, bonus with full bath, and tons of storage! Kitchen has apron front sink, walk in pantry, island, and Bosch appliance package. Family room has rustic hardwood and cozy fireplace with tile to the ceiling. Master suite features a sitting room, barn doors, dual vanities, walk in tile shower, soaker tub, and even a bidet! Kohler plumbing fixtures and upgraded matte black lighting and hardware package throughout, this home is a must see!