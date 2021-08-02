5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $699,900

Canyon Rim Living! Castle Rock Homes will work their magic again with this to be built 5 bedroom/2bath home in the new Riverbend Subdivision. This open floor plan will have tasteful finishes and one can't forget the RV garage. The covered back patio is perfect for watching our beautiful Idaho sunsets and this one acre lot provides plenty of room for the lucky new owners. HOA fees will be revised before end of build. Walking distance to canyon walking paths, local restaurants, shopping, and much much more.