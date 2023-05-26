Home and neighborhood of your dreams! Walking distance to elementary school, close to hospital, high school and shopping. This spacious open floor plan is great for entertaining or just staying in with your family. 5 bedroom 2.5 bath -one upstairs bedroom big enough that is currently being used as a second family room. Large covered back patio. Tiled custom kitchen has granite countertops, double ovens as well as two dishwashers. Large covered patio The spacious master bedroom has a state of the art bathroom. Laundry room on main level with laundry closet upstairs. Plenty of storage. 3 car garage. Fenced yard. It won’t last long. You won’t want to miss this one!