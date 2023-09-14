Welcome Home to the highly sought-after Morning Sun Subdivision! Uncover the allure of this charming 2-story gem boasting upgraded amenities and an exquisite backyard oasis. Impeccably maintained, this residence offers a spacious layout bathed in abundant natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere for entertaining cherished guests. Indulge in the pleasures of the modern kitchen, adorned with premium appliances, while the cozy living room with a fireplace and elegant dining area provide the perfect settings for creating lasting memories. The master suite is a true retreat, featuring a generously sized room, an additional storage closet, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious tiled shower. Upstairs, discover well-appointed bedrooms adorned with ample closet space. The backyard oasis is a true sanctuary, featuring a lush lawn, a covered patio ideal for entertaining, and an ambiance of tranquility. Conveniently located near esteemed schools, picturesque parks, and vibrant shops, this rare find is not to be missed