This magnificent dream home! Let's explore further and delve into the details. Morning Sun subdivision is a one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Twin Falls, Idaho. With 5 spacious bedrooms, this home offers ample room for multi-generational families or guests. The 3 luxurious bathrooms ensure convenience and comfort for everyone. Now, onto the kitchen - the heart of any home. The open concept layout creates a seamless flow and enhances the overall spaciousness. The large island provides plenty of workspace and doubles as a gathering spot for family and friends. The white kitchen cabinets exude elegance, and the stainless steel appliances add a modern touch. Moving on to the interior design, the beautiful luxury vinyl plank floors exude sophistication while offering durability and easy maintenance. And, who could resist the inviting gas insert fireplace? It's perfect for cozy evenings and creates a warm ambiance throughout the home. Imagine the possibilities.