Welcome to this exquisite single-level home built in 2020, offering a spacious and modern living experience. With 2,251 square feet of well-designed living space, this home features 5 bedrooms, perfect for a large family, or the option to utilize one as an office for those who work from home. Situated in a desirable location, this property is conveniently close to a newer elementary school, making it an ideal choice for families with young children. The 3-car garage provides ample space for parking and storage, ensuring that you have plenty of room for your vehicles and other belongings. In addition, an extra-large pantry offers exceptional storage for your culinary needs, keeping your kitchen organized and clutter-free. Don't miss the opportunity to make this incredible home yours. Schedule a showing today and experience the comfort, convenience, and quality this property has to offer