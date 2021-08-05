 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $599,900

  • Updated
The sweeping front porch welcomes you in, the large multi-functional interior keeps you there. Formal living room. adjoining kitchen/family room/ formal dining room/office-den could become a music room, library, craft and hobby space. The additional bedrooms are large and accessible. Below grade space could be the man cave, kid cave, home theater, you name it, this home accommodates.

