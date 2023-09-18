Would you like to be without the cost of utilities? This self-contained home is in town but with an individual well, private septic system and solar to offset the power bill you will have no utility bills! This stellar 5 bedroom 3 bath home with new paint in 2021, and lots of space! It is located a short walk to a park, medical clinic and some shopping. With a very large 1/3 acre lot this property is filled with mature trees, low maintenance landscaping, wood deck with seating, firepit, 2 storage sheds, fruit trees and a swing set in the fully fenced back yard; which is actually larger than it appears (also no back neighbors!). An extra room in the basement that could be a 6th bedroom: the basement does not have egress windows but it does have a huge family room and an extra large 3rd bathroom.