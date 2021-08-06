This Immaculate newer 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms home has two master bedrooms and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home. This home is well taken care of. Two masters bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. Make sure to check out the tile work in the master bedroom. Open house this Saturday 08/07/2021 from 2 pm-4 pm! Come and check out this beautiful home!
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 26-year-old man died after drowning at the Burley Snake River Marina boat docks.
- Updated
PETA is calling for an investigation and charges after Roman candles were lit inside the Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo arena and hit cattle.
First responders, a medical helicopter and police are at the scene of a crash Friday where a westbound semi-truck went over the railing of the Interstate 84 exit 211 overpass.
Record rainfall causes erosion damage in fire-scarred portions on forest land, prompting road closures west of Oakley
Did the record rainfall over the weekend help the drought?
- Updated
Air quality in the city has reached unhealthy levels, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Twin Falls County has the third highest seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 people of all counties in the state.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday urged more adults and teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, warning the public that schools could be disrupted as variants are spreading.
- Updated
Residents who live east of Hailey were asked to voluntarily evacuate Thursday night because of a wildfire in Hangman's Gulch.
More flooding is possible
Police are investigating and three people are in hospitals after a car crashed into a concrete barrier Thursday near O'Leary Middle School.