5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $403,500

A Buhl woman's family is suing St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for wrongful death after the woman died of a lethal mix of antidepressants administered by the hospital.
A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.
A former captain in the Twin Falls County sheriff's office was awarded more than a half-million dollars in a judgment against the county and the sheriff's office.
It looks like a giant roundabout, but it's not. Here's how the new I-84 Jerome interchange will work.
A suspect has been arrested in the apparent beating death of a Twin Falls man at the Idaho State Correctional Institution.
With the holiday season approaching, there is no shortage of festive lights and activities for Magic Valley residents to participate in. One neighborhood, however, has been calling visitors from all over the United States, year after year.
For the first time, Idaho’s all-class high school player of the year is from Gooding High School.
‘A person following you down the aisle at a big box store does not constitute an abduction attempt. It might be creepy, but it’s not kidnappin…
Jim Jones: "It’s time to clean Idaho's House of disruptive lawmakers who worship at the IFF altar and ignore their duty to act responsibly in the interests of their voters."
On Friday, three months and a day after a preliminary hearing was held, a Cassia County judge sent Jimmy Lee Murphy's murder case to district court.
