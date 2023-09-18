Beautifully maintained family home in a great location! Main level has a large living room w/brick fireplace, updated kitchen w/corian & includes all appliances, large laundry and 1.5 baths. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms & full bath plus a lot of storage! Basement offers family room w/cedar walls, wet bar & fireplace & outside entrance. 4th level has 2 more bedrooms & storage room. Brick exterior, 2 car garage, sprinkler system, mature landscaping, shop with power and a large covered patio & more!