5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $379,900

Great brick home on almost 1/2 acre and close to the canyon! Spacious interior has brand new plank flooring, new paint, new craftsman doors & beautifully crafted trim. Gourmet kitchen features sparkling white quartz, white shake cabinetry & full new stainless appliances. Updated baths include tile, new vanities and dark bronze hardware. Newer HVAC with nest therm, newer roof, full sprinklers with room to build a shop. Newly rocked RV parking space measures 19x36 but can be expanded to the back. NO HOA!