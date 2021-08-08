 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $345,000

5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $345,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $345,000

Nicely kept one owner home. Well established North West neighborhood. Three bedrooms on main level. Spacious basement with rooms and bathrooms. Private deck just off the kitchen area. Mature trees for lots of shade. Storage shed for mower or toys.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News