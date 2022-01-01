5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $339,900

Be the first to know
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of a roofing sales and insurance office, two Mini-Cassia men turned the loss into opportunity and launched their own business. Now a celebrity is talking about them.
A Paul man is charged with several child sex charges after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.
Stephen Hartgen, who represented Twin Falls for five terms in the Idaho House and was editor and publisher of the Times-News for 23 years, has died.
City crews have closed part of Elizabeth Boulevard to repair a waterline break.
A district judge in the case against Lori Vallow ruled Tuesday that her attorney of nearly two years can no longer represent her.
“The vast majority of people want to do the right thing. It boils down to a question of who do you believe? Who do you put your trust in?”
It was less than a half-hour into the new year before the first baby at St. Luke's Magic Valley was born.
"My mom is dead, and she shouldn’t be. And I couldn't help her. I couldn’t. I couldn’t undo the damage of the people who were misrepresenting the facts. The fear that they caused. COVID didn’t kill my mother. That fear killed my mother. She was murdered with misinformation."
Even a couple of sheriff's deputies had to be towed out of snow this morning.
A Gooding County man older than 65 is Idaho's first known influenza-related death of the 2021-22 season.
