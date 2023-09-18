This is a hard to find 2712 sq. Ft Home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Master bedroom is on the lower level with a huge walk in closet. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, microwave are new and washer and dryer are nearly new. Has back yard covered with Astroturf and front yard is decorative stone so has minimal up keep and water usage. Has nearly new white vinal fence on 3 sides which encloses the back yard. Driveway is large enough to park 7 cars. Has mini splits for A/C and heat throughout the home with baseboard heat as a backup, also has a brand new water heater. Could be set up as a duplex or separated living quarters. This could be a great investment property or your forever home. Come and see!