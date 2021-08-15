 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $299,900

You'll love all of the fun touches from the front yard picket fence, to the pergola in the back yard and the warm paint colors used throughout. Inside offers large living room, kitchen with all appliances & corner pantry, split bedroom floor plan. Garage has been converted to an additional 2 bedrooms but can easily be put back to a 2 car garage! Sprinkler system, garden bed & fenced yard!

